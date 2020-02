Feb 20 (Reuters) - BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 176.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR ANNUAL SALES OF BETWEEN EUR 355 MILLION AND EUR 365 MILLION (AFTER IFRS 15 ADJUSTMENT), EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISITIONS, AND CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN OF BETWEEN 8.5% AND 9.0%