Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bastide Groupe:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 133.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES 2017-2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BETWEEN EUR 288 MILLION ABD EUR 293 MILLION

* REITERATES 2017-2018 RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN GUIDANCE OF 8 PERCENT OF REVENUE Source text: bit.ly/2HdM6Fv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)