Oct 11 (Reuters) - BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA

* ANNOUNCES FY RESULTS ‍​

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 16.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVISES UPWARDS OBJECTIVE OF REVENUE AT BETWEEN EUR 275 MILLION AND EUR 280 MLN‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2hBBi83 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)