May 13 (Reuters) - Bastide le Confort Medical SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 90.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.4 MILLION PUBLISHED YEAR AGO

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT GLOBALLY LIMITED IN Q3

* PLANS TO RESUME GRADUALLY ALL OF ITS ACTIVITIES DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE

* OUTLOOK ON Q4 GROWTH DIFFICULT TO ESTABLISH