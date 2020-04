BRIEF-Bastogi FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 3.2 Mln

April 15 (Reuters) - Bastogi SpA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE FROM SALES AND OTHER REVENUE EUR 51.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, IF PROTRACTED, COULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ON OPERATIONS OF SOME SECTORS OF GROUP

* CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, IF PROTRACTED, COULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ALSO ON TIMING AND VALUE OF SALE OF SOME ASSETS CURRENTLY ENVISAGED FROM BUSINESS PLANS

* ON COVID-19, IN THIS CONTEXT, IT IS CONSIDERED REASONABLE TO ASSUME THAT GROUP WILL MEET ITS COMMITMENTS OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

* ON COVID-19, TARGETS AND OPERATIONAL ACTIONS ENVISAGED IN BUSINESS PLANS ARE NOT CHANGED BY CURRENT PANDEMIC CRISIS ALTHOUGH TIMING OF IMPLEMENTATION CAN BE INFLUENCED