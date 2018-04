April 19 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj:

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 36.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 12 THOUSAND (EUR -1 593 THOUSAND)

* 2018 CLOUD REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 90 AND 95 MILLION

* 2018 TOTAL COSTS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION, DEPRECIATION AND ADJUSTMENTS TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2017 LEVELS