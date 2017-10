Oct 18 (Reuters) - BASWARE OYJ

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍35.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IS TARGETING ACCELERATED REVENUE GROWTH DURING ITS STRATEGY PERIOD 2017-2020​

* ‍FOR 2017, BASWARE EXPECTS ITS CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW BY APPROXIMATELY 20 PERCENT, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA AT BREAKEVEN​

* Q3 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 977,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 804,000 YEAR AGO