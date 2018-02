BRIEF-Basware Q4 Net Sales at EUR ‍39​.7 Million

Feb 2 (Reuters) - BASWARE OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍39​.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍KEY STRATEGIC PRIORITY FOR STRATEGY PERIOD 2017-2020 IS CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH.​

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 1 372 THOUSAND (EUR 3 660 THOUSAND)

* ‍FOR 2018 BASWARE EXPECTS CLOUD REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN EUR 90 AND 95 MILLION​

* ‍FOR 2018 EXPECTS TOTAL COSTS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION, DEPRECIATION AND ADJUSTMENTS TO EBITDA TO BE SLIGHTLY ABOVE 2017 LEVELS​

* ‍PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR 2017.​