Feb 2 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj:

* BASWARE TO SELL ITS NON-CORE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS AND BANKING BUSINESSES TO VERDANE CAPITAL

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE IN Q1 OF 2018​

* ‍COMBINED SALE PRICE OF TWO BUSINESSES IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 35.0 MILLION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN ADJUSTMENTS.​

* ‍TRANSACTION PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF TRANSACTION.​