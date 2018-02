Feb 2 (Reuters) - BASWARE OYJ:

* REFINEMENTS TO BASWARE‘S STRATEGY TARGETS AND STRATEGIC FOCUS AREAS

* ‍TARGETS FOR CLOUD REVENUES IS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 20% CAGR ON AN ORGANIC BASIS​

* TARGET IS THAT COST OF GOODS SOLD AND OPERATING EXPENSES TO GROW AT A LOWER RATE THAN CLOUD REVENUES ON AN ORGANIC BASIS​