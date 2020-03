March 26 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco PLC:

* IMPACT OF PRESENT CORONAVIRUS ON RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION IS UNCERTAIN AND CANNOT BE PREDICTED

* GROUP CONTINUES TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS CLOSELY AS COVID-19 PANDEMIC DEVELOPS

* TO DATE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GROUP’S BUSINESS HAS NOT BEEN MATERIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: