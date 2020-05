BRIEF-BAT Says Its Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Shown To Produce Positive Immune Response

May 15 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco PLC:

* BAT - UPDATES ON ITS BIOTECH UNIT KENTUCKY BIOPROCESSING DEVELOPING POTENTIAL VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* BAT - POTENTIAL VACCINE HAS BEEN SHOWN TO PRODUCE A POSITIVE IMMUNE RESPONSE

* BAT - VACCINE CANDIDATE NOW POISED TO PROGRESS TO NEXT STAGE WHICH WILL BE PHASE 1 HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS PENDING FDA AUTHORISATION

* BAT - CLINICAL TRIAL COULD START AS EARLY AS LATE JUNE, PENDING RESPONSES FROM RELEVANT HEALTH BODIES

* BAT - INVESTED IN ADDITIONAL EQUIPMENT TO BOOST MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES SHOULD THEY BE NEEDED

* BAT - SUBMITTED PRE-INVESTIGATIVE NEW DRUG PACKAGE TO U.S. FDA WHO HAVE ACKNOWLEDGED SUBMISSION

