March 26 (Reuters) - Bathurst Resources Ltd:

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND DURATION AND SCALE OF COVID-19, WITHDRAWS FULL YEAR 2020 EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $70M

* STOCKTON EXPORT MINE, IN WHICH CO HAS A 65% STAKE WAS PUT ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* DISPLACED WORKFORCE AT STOCKTON MINE ASKED TO TAKE ANNUAL LEAVE FOR IMMEDIATE FUTURE