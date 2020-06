June 29 (Reuters) - BATIC INVESTMENTS AND LOGISTICS CO :

* ANNOUNCED A NEW INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED MEDICAL INDUSTRIES

* UNIT CONCLUDED A NEW PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH ALSHIFA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

* BATIC ESTABLISHED ALSHIFA TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED IN SAUDI

* BATIC HOLDS 60% OF SHARES WHILE ALSHIFA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY HOLDS 40% OF SHARES OF THE CAPITAL

* IMPACT WILL BE REFLECTED IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DURING H2