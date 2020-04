BRIEF-BATM Advanced Communications Gets $31 Mln Order To Produce Ventilators In Response To COVID-19

April 22 (Reuters) - Batm Advanced Communications Ltd :

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - BATM RECEIVES C. $31 MILLION ORDER TO PRODUCE VENTILATORS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - ORDER AWARDED BY A EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT FOR 1,000 VENTILATORS TO BE DELIVERED THIS YEAR

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - RECEIVED AN UPFRONT FEE OF EUR 7.25 MILLION AND EXPECTS BALANCE TO BE PAID ON COMPLETION OF DELIVERY IN H2 2020

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - CONTINUED TO RAMP UP DELIVERY OF ITS COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC KITS THAT ARE FOR USE BY MEDICAL FACILITIES

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS - DEVELOPMENT OF ITS KIT FOR HOME-USE, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NOVAMED, ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN NEXT 3 MONTHS