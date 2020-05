May 5 (Reuters) - BATM Advanced Communications Ltd:

* BATM ADVANCED COMM - BATM LAUNCHES ANTIBODY TESTS FOR COVID-19

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS -UNIT LAUNCHED TEST KITS THAT DIAGNOSE IF PATIENT HAS HAD VIRUS BY DETECTING ANTIBODIES AGAINST IT PRESENT IN BLOOD

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS - ADALTIS SEROLOGICAL TESTS FULLY CE CERTIFIED, GROUP STARTED SHIPPING INITIAL ORDERS TO SEVERAL CUSTOMERS IN EUROPE