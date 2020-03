March 19 (Reuters) - Batm Advanced Communications Ltd :

* BATM ADVANCED COMM - NOVAMED PARTNERSHIP FOR COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS KIT

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - PARTNERS WITH NOVAMED FOR AT-HOME COVID-19 DIAGNOSTICS KIT

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - NEW RAPID DIAGNOSTICS SPUTUM BASED KIT FOR HOME USE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 3-4 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: