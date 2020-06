June 25 (Reuters) - Batm Advanced Communications Ltd :

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN FY 2020 REVENUES

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - EXPECTS FY 2020 REVENUES AT LEAST 25% HIGHER THAN FY 2019 AND MATERIALLY HIGHER THAN MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD - IT ALSO EXPECTS TO REPORT FY EBITDA SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS