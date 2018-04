BRIEF-Battery, vaping group Supreme plans to list on London's AIM market

April 23 (Reuters) -

* SUPREME LIMITED - INTENTION TO FLOAT

* INTENTION TO FLOAT

* SUPREME LIMITED TO BE REGISTERED AS A PUBLIC COMPANY AND RENAMED SUPREME PLC

* SUPREME, A LEADING MANUFACTURER AND SUPPLIER OF BRANDED AND LICENSED CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO SEEK ADMISSION OF ITS SHARES TO TRADING ON AIM

* SUPREME -LISTING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN MAY 2018

* SUPREME- GROUP OPERATES THREE PRIMARY DIVISIONS: BATTERIES, LIGHTING AND VAPING

* SUPREME- EBIT FOR YEAR INCREASED TO £7.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: