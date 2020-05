BRIEF-Batu Kawan Posts Qtrly Net Profit 16 Million RGT

May 27 (Reuters) - Batu Kawan Bhd:

* BATU KAWAN- QTRLY NET PROFIT 16 MILLION RGT

* BATU KAWAN BHD - QTRLY REVENUE 3.93 BILLION RGT

* BATU KAWAN- YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 4.08 BILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 79.3 MILLION RGT

* BATU KAWAN - INTERIM SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 15 SEN PER SHARE AUTHORISED

* BATU KAWAN BHD - EXPECTS A SATISFACTORY PROFIT FOR THE FY 2020

* BATU KAWAN EXPECTS PROFIT FOR PLANTATION SEGMENT TO BE SATISFACTORY FOR FY20