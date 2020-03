BRIEF-‍baudax Bio Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet For Debt Facility​

March 4 (Reuters) - Baudax Bio Inc:

* BAUDAX BIO INC - SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR A SECURED TERM LOAN FOR UP TO $20 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS