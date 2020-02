BRIEF-Bauhaus International (Holdings) To Close 8 To 10 Loss-Making Retail Stores In Hong Kong Shortly

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bauhaus International (Holdings) Ltd :

* DECIDED TO CLOSE 8 TO 10 LOSS-MAKING RETAIL STORES IN HONG KONG SHORTLY

* EXPECTED THAT A TOTAL OF ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES WILL BE MADE REDUNDANT

* GROUP MAY BE REQUIRED TO COMPENSATE FOR LOSSES OR DAMAGES TO RESPECTIVE LANDLORDS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS CONDITIONS

* TO CLOSE RETAIL STORES IN HONG KONG DUE TO DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT IN HONG KONG DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTED TO RECORD ONE-OFF WRITE-OFF AND/OR IMPAIRMENT LOSSES AMOUNTING TO ABOUT HK$16 MILLION TO HK$50 MILLION

* CLOSURE AND DOWNSIZING TO RESULT IN LOSS, BUT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON OVERALL OPERATIONS

* GROUP HAS SUFFICIENT CASH ON HAND TO MEET CURRENT BUSINESS NEEDS