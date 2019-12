Dec 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Stock Exchange SIX:

* Groupe Baumgartner Holding HAS REQUESTED THAT ALL OF ITS LISTED REGISTERED SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 70 EACH SHALL BE DELISTED FROM SWISS STOCK EXCHANGE SIX

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG HAS APPROVED THE COMPANIES’ APPLICATION ON 5 DECEMBER 2019

* DELISTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON 17 DECEMBER 2019, THE LAST TRADING DAY AT SIX WILL BE ON 16 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/vhqvewv] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)