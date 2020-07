July 1 (Reuters) - Baumot Group AG:

* FEDERAL MOTOR TRANSPORT AUTHORITY (KBA) HAS ISSUED THE GENERAL OPERATING PERMIT (ABE) FOR FURTHER RETROFITTING SYSTEMS OF THE GROUP.

* EXPECTS TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT SALES CONTRIBUTIONS IN THE COURSE OF THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)