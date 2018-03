March 15 (Reuters) - BAUMOT GROUP AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD RESOLVES CASH CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN THE AMOUNT OF 10% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

* SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 1.52 MILLION TO EUR 16.72 MILLION

* PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 5 MILLION

* SAYS THE PLACEMENT PRICE AT EUR 3.30 PER SHARE