March 9 (Reuters) - BAUMOT GROUP AG:

* WINS OEM ORDER IN THE OFF-ROAD SECTOR

* ORDER WILL START BRINGING IN REVENUE AND EARNINGS FROM 2020, OTHER ORDERS SHOULD FOLLOW

* OEM PLACES FOLLOW-UP ORDER FOR EUR 1 MILLION FOR OXIDATION CATALYTIC CONVERTERS AND DIESEL PARTICLE FILTERS

* SAYS THAT NO FURTHER DELIVERY PROBLEMS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CHINESE SUPPLIERS HAVE ALREADY RESUMED WORK AND ARE DELIVERING TIMELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)