April 3 (Reuters) - Baumot Group AG:

* CANNOT QUANTIFY THE ECONOMIC RESULTS OF CORONA PANDEMIC

* PLANNED SALES IN ALL MARKETS WERE ALMOST ACHIEVED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* SEES SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER REVENUE IN Q2 DUE TO SHUT DOWNS

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON CO'S DEVELOPMENT FOR 2020, HOWEVER, EFFECTS CANNOT CURRENTLY BE QUANTIFIED SUFFICIENTLY