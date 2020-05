BRIEF-Bausch Health And Alfasigma Announce Resolution Of Xifaxan Intellectual Property Litigation

May 6 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH AND ALFASIGMA ANNOUNCE RESOLUTION OF XIFAXAN® INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LITIGATION

* BAUSCH HEALTH - SALIX PARTIES AGREED TO RESOLVE OUTSTANDING IP LITIGATION WITH SANDOZ INC., REGARDING XIFAXAN (RIFAXIMIN) 550 MG TABLET

* BAUSCH HEALTH - SALIX PARTIES WILL GRANT SANDOZ A NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2028 TO ITS IP RELATING TO XIFAXAN 550 MG TABLETS IN U.S.

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - SANDOZ ACKNOWLEDGES VALIDITY OF LICENSED PATENTS. FINAL PATENT EXPIRY ON XIFAXAN 550 MG TABLETS IS OCTOBER 2029

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES RELATED TO XIFAXAN WILL BE DISMISSED, AND ALL IP PROTECTING XIFAXAN REMAINS INTACT