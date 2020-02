BRIEF-Bausch Health Companies Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $4.30

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY REVENUES OF $2.224 BILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2020 REVENUES IN RANGE OF $8.65 - $8.85 BILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) IN RANGE OF $3.50 - $3.65 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15, REVENUE VIEW $2.19 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $8.77 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA