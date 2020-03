BRIEF-Bausch Health - Favorable Topline Results From Study Evaluating Rifaximin Ssd Ir To Treat Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy

March 31 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM STUDY EVALUATING INVESTIGATIVE FORMULATION OF RIFAXIMIN SSD IR TO TREAT OVERT HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - STUDY ARM EVALUATING 40 MG BID OF RIFAXIMIN SSD IR IN COMBINATION WITH STANDARD OF CARE THERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - RATES OF ADVERSE EVENTS WERE COMPARABLE ACROSS ALL TREATMENT ARMS OF STUDY