Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST SANDOZ FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENTS PROTECTING XIFAXAN® 550 MG TABLETS

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST SANDOZ INC., A NOVARTIS DIVISION

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES - LAWSUIT ALLEGES PATENT INFRINGEMENT OF 14 PATENTS BY SANDOZ’S FILING OF ANDA FOR XIFAXAN 550 MG TABLETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: