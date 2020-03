BRIEF-Bausch Health - Have Not Experienced Disruption In Supply Chain That Would Have Material Impact On Results Due To Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES - HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLY CHAIN THAT WOULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON RESULTS DUE TO COVID-19

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - IN 2019, BHC GENERATED $1.5 BILLION OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND DEPLOYED $1.1 BILLION OF CASH TO REDUCTION OF DEBT

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - HAS NO DEBT MATURING, OR MANDATORY AMORTIZATION OF DEBT, IN EITHER 2020 OR 2021

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - HAS A $1.225 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS UNDRAWN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - IN MANY LOCATIONS, ENCOURAGING PERSONNEL, INCLUDING SALES FORCES, TO WORK REMOTELY IF POSSIBLE

* BAUSCH HEALTH - FOR MANUFACTURING COLLEAGUES, CO TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO ENSURE EMPLOYEES ARE WORKING IN ENVIRONMENT THAT IS AS SAFE AS POSSIBLE