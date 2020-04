April 13 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH INITIATES VIRAZOLE (RIBAVIRIN FOR INHALATION SOLUTION, USP) CLINICAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - WORKING WITH MULTIPLE HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO MAKE VIRAZOLE AVAILABLE AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR COVID-19

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - INITIAL VIRAZOLE CLINICAL STUDY HAS BEEN APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA AND IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: