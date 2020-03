March 16 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES SAYS CEO JOSEPH C. PAPA’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.1 MILLION VERSUS $14.7 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - RATIO OF MEDIAN OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES TO CEO IS 450 TO 1 Source text: (‍here ​) Further company coverage: