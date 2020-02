BRIEF-Bausch Health Says Intends To Have Bausch Health Americas Issue $3.25 Billion Of Secured Debt Securities

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES IT IS SEEKING A REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT AND CONDITIONAL REDEMPTION OF EXISTING SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - INTENDS TO HAVE BAUSCH HEALTH AMERICAS, INC. ISSUE $3.25 BILLION OF SECURED DEBT SECURITIES

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES - PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REDEEM IN FULL CO’S EXISTING 6.500% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES - ALSO ISSUED CONDITIONAL NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO REDEEM FULL $3.25 BILLION OF OUTSTANDING EXISTING NOTES