March 13 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* BAUSCH HEALTH TO REDUCE DEBT BY APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION USING CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC - PUT IN NOTICE TO PREPAY APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS NEXT WEEK

* BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES - AFTER $100 MILLION PREPAYMENT, COMPANY WILL HAVE NO FURTHER MANDATORY AMORTIZATION PAYMENTS UNTIL 2022