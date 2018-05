May 2 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA® CONTACT LENSES RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR EXTENDED WEAR INDICATION

* BAUSCH + LOMB SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED BAUSCH + LOMB ULTRA FAMILY OF CONTACT LENSES FOR EXTENDED WEAR OF UP TO 6 NIGHTS & 7 DAYS OF CONTINUOUS WEAR