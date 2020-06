BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic And Valneva Announce Partnership

June 18 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC AND VALNEVA ANNOUNCE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

* COMPANIES HAVE SIGNED A TERM SHEET OUTLINING A MUTUAL AGREEMENT, WHICH WILL CREATE SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL SYNERGIES AND A MARKET LEADERSHIP POSITION IN SPECIALTY VACCINE INDUSTRY

* PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT HAS NO MATERIAL SHORT TERM FINANCIAL IMPACT

* WILL TRANSFER MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION FOR RABIPUR/RABAVERT AND ENCEPUR FROM GSK FOR KEY MARKETS LATER THIS YEAR

* VALNEVA TO ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES FOR RABIES AND TICK-BORNE ENCEPHALITIS IN SELECTED EUROPEAN COUNTRIES AND CANADA

* VALNEVA TO ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES FOR RABIES AND TICK-BORNE ENCEPHALITIS STARTING IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)