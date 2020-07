BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic Announces European Marketing Authorization For Ebola Vaccine

July 1 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR EBOLA VACCINE

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR MVABEA (MVA-BN FILO) TOGETHER WITH ZABDENO (AD26.ZEBOV), WHICH COLLECTIVELY CONSTITUTE JANSSEN’S EBOLA VACCINE REGIMEN

* APPROVAL FOLLOWS A POSITIVE OPINION BY CHMP OF EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IN MAY 2020

* IN CONNECTION WITH APPROVAL OF MVABEA BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, BAVARIAN NORDIC WILL RECEIVE A MILESTONE PAYMENT OF USD 10 MILLION UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN

* PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020