April 3 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES MAJOR SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION FROM CITIGROUP INC

* BAVARIAN NORDIC- CITIGROUP, CERTAIN OF ITS CONTROLLED UNDERTAKINGS, BOTH DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, HOLDS LESS THAN 5% OF SHARES OR VOTING RIGHTS IN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: