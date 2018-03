March 8 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES PHASE 2 TRIAL INVESTIGATING COMBINATION OF ITS IMMUNOTHERAPY CV301 AND NIVOLUMAB IN MICROSATELLITE STABLE COLORECTAL CANCER

* BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S - CO, ‍BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL​

* BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S - ‍PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS​