Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES THE PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, OLE LARSEN

* PLANNED TRANSITION OF CFO WILL TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2018 ONCE AN APPROPRIATE CANDIDATE HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

* INITIATING A SEARCH FOR THE POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER