BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic Announces Result Of Rights Issue

March 27 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES RESULT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

* ANNOUNCES RESULT OF OFFERING OF 25,911,252 NEW SHARES WITH PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS FOR COMPANY’S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AT A RATIO OF 4:5 AND A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF DKK 109 PURSUANT TO PROSPECTUS DATED MARCH 6, 2020

* 17,629,889 NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH EXERCISE OF THEIR ALLOCATED PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS OR BY OTHER INVESTORS THROUGH EXERCISE OF ACQUIRED PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS.

* OFFERING WILL RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS TO COMPANY OF DKK 2,824 MILLION WITH NET PROCEEDS (GROSS PROCEEDS LESS ESTIMATED COSTS OF OFFERING) EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY DKK 2,724 MILLION.