BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic Announces Topline Results From Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of Equine Encephalitis Virus Vaccine

June 8 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF EQUINE ENCEPHALITIS VIRUS VACCINE

* DATA FROM STUDY SHOWED THAT VACCINE WAS WELL TOLERATED AND IMMUNOGENIC ACROSS ALL DOSE GROUPS

* CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL PHASE 1 DATA WARRANT FURTHER CLINICAL INVESTIGATION

* IS CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF OBTAINING ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM U.S. AUTHORITIES FOR FURTHER CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT OF VACCINE CANDIDATE

* MOST COMMON VACCINE-RELATED ADVERSE EVENT WAS INJECTION SITE PAIN