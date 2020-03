March 20 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REPORT OF TRANSACTIONS OF SHARES AND RELATED SECURITIES OF BAVARIAN NORDIC BY PERSONS HOLDING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND/OR PERSONS/COMPANIES CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH SUCH

* BOARD MEMBER ERIK GREGERS HANSEN PURCHASED VIA EXERCISE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS 17,600 CO'S SHARES AT TOTAL PRICE DKK 1.9 MILLION