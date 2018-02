Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE CV301 IN COMBINATION WITH DURVALUMAB IN COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCERS

* ‍BAVARIAN NORDIC AND ASTRAZENECA WILL CONTRIBUTE CLINICAL TRIAL MATERIAL AND PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR PHASE 1/2​

‍NEW COLLABORATION THAT WILL INVESTIGATE CV301 AND DURVALUMAB (IMFINZI(TM))​