March 12 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* FY EBIT DKK 353.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 33.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE DKK ‍REVENUE 1.37 BILLION VERSUS DKK 1.01 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 EXPECTS REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 500 MILLION‍​

* IN 2018 EXPECTS LOSS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 385 MILLION