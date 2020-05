BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic Q1 EBITDA Turns To Profit Of DKK 641 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* OUTLOOK FOR YEAR MAINTAINED WITH REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 1,900 MILLION AND EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 675 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 365 MILLION VERSUS DKK 127 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA PROFIT DKK 641 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 90 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE SUPPORTED BY STRONG OUTLOOK IN OTHER PARTS OF OUR BUSINESS, INCLUDING RECENT LARGE SMALLPOX VACCINE ORDER FROM U.S. GOVERNMENT