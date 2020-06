BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic To Manufacture Additional Ebola Vaccines For Janssen

June 12 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC TO MANUFACTURE ADDITIONAL EBOLA VACCINES FOR JANSSEN

* ENTERED NEW SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH JANSSEN VACCINES & PREVENTION VALUED AT USD 13.9 MLN

* MANUFACTURING OF VACCINES WILL BE INITIATED IN 2020, SUPPLY AND INVOICING WILL NOT OCCUR UNTIL 2021

* WILL MANUFACTURE, DELIVER BULK DRUG SUBSTANCE OF MVA-BN FILO VACCINE, WHICH JANSSEN HAS LICENSED AS PART OF EBOLA VACCINE REGIMEN