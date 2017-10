BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic wins big smallpox vaccine order for U.S. government

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

* SECURES CONTRACT AWARD FOR SUPPLY OF FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE SMALLPOX VACCINE TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENT

* INITIAL BASE AWARD SECURES ADDITIONAL IMVAMUNE BULK CONTRACT OF USD 100 MILLION

* CONTRACT INCLUDES INITIAL OPTIONS VALUED AT USD 439 MILLION

* POTENTIAL VALUE OF INITIAL BASE AND OPTIONAL AWARDS IS IN EXCESS OF $539 MILLION

* BAVARIAN NORDIC-AWARD OF CONTRACT FROM BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY FOR PROCUREMENT OF FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE SMALLPOX VACCINE